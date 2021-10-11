The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arraigned a former presidential aide, Okoi Obono-Obla, over charges on falsification and forgery of school results.

Obono-Obla was said to have allegedly presented forged results to be admitted to study law in the University of Jos (UNIJOS).

He was then arraigned on Monday at the Plateau State High Court in Jos over falsification of result and forgery charges as parts of 10 counts preferred against him, including corruption allegations, News Wire reports.

The charges were initially instituted against him by the ICPC at the Federal High Court in Abuja on July 1, 2020.

But the charges were subsequently withdrawn by the commission.

It was learnt that the anti-corruption agency then re-filed the 10 counts at the FCT High Court on July 8, 2020, against Mr Obono-Obla, his former Senior Assistant, Special Duties (Protocol), Aliyu Ibrahim, and the Managing Director of ABR Global Petroleum Resources Ltd, Daniel Omughele Efe.

Each responded as defendants to the charges brought against them before the court.

The charges were also amended on March 4, 2021 as the two charges of result forgery and falsification as well as three other corruption counts were dropped

Mr Obono-Obla was arraigned on the remaining five counts on March 17, while pleading not guilty to them.

Obono-Obla pleaded not guilty to the charges on Monday and was subsequently granted bail by the court to the tune of N1 million, with one surety.