The Investing Public are hereby notified that additional 5,076,923,077 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each of Jaiz Bank Plc (Jaiz Bank) were on Monday, 4 October 2021, listed on the Daily Official List of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

The additional shares listed on NGX arose from Jaiz Bank’s private placement of 5,076,923,077 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each to Alhaji (Dr.) Muhammadu Indimi at N0.65 per share.

With this listing of additional 5,076,923,077 ordinary shares, the total issued and fully paid-up shares of Jaiz Bank Plc has increased from 29,464,249,300 to 34,541,172,377 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each.