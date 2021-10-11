Monday, October 11, 2021
More
    Ticker Tape by TradingView
    Markets & InvestingCapital Markets

    NGX Lists Additional 5,076,923,077 Ordinary Shares of 50 Kobo Each of Jaiz Bank Plc

    By Naija247news Editorial Team
    0
    7

    Must read

    Naija247news Editorial Teamhttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    The Investing Public are hereby notified that additional 5,076,923,077 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each of Jaiz Bank Plc (Jaiz Bank) were on Monday, 4 October 2021, listed on the Daily Official List of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

    The additional shares listed on NGX arose from Jaiz Bank’s private placement of 5,076,923,077 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each to Alhaji (Dr.) Muhammadu Indimi at N0.65 per share.

    With this listing of additional 5,076,923,077 ordinary shares, the total issued and fully paid-up shares of Jaiz Bank Plc has increased from 29,464,249,300 to 34,541,172,377 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each.

    Previous articlePoliticians steal in office to meet false assets declaration – TI
    Next articleNGX Lifts Suspension Placed on Trading in the Shares of Afrinsure and Royalex
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com