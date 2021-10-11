By Kingsley Okoye

Abuja, Oct. 11, 2021 Nigerians from different walks of life, on Saturday paid glowing tribute to late Rear Adm. Ndubusihi Kanu, who died on Jan. 13, 2021, at the age of 77.

Gen. Azubuike Ihejirika (rtd), former Chief of Army Staff, in his tribute, said that late Kanu was a community leader of great repute.

He said this at the night of tributes organised in honour of the deceased.

According to him, Kanu showed love and provided succour for members of his community.

He noted that the commendation service in his honour was necessary to highlight his life and impact he made to humanity.

“Kanu was an iroko tree that provides shelter for many in his community and in places where he was privilaged to serve,” he said.

He described him as a very honest officer, who believed in merit and encouraged young officers to be courageous in the discharge of their duties.

Ihejirika, however, said that the deceased was a man with uncommon strength of character, a true son of Igbo race and a detribalised Nigerian with selfless disposition.

Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, the Minister of Science and Technology, described the late Kanu as a great Nigerian, who did great things for the nation.

He said the deceased was a humble man with great intellect, who stood for excellence.

“His values of honesty, hard work and love for humanity, made the youths to imbibe the values the late Kanu stood for,” he said.

He thanked the organisers for putting up the tribute in his honour, adding that, it was the right thing to do for a Nigerian, who impacted humanity immensely.

Prof. Charles Nwokeaku, Secretary General, Ime Obi, Ohanaeze Ndi-Igbo, Abuja Chapter, said Late Kanu was a galant and courageous military officer, who completed his service without blemish.

“As a military personnel, he supported the restoration of democratic ethos in the country, during the annulment of June, 12, 1993, elections.

“Kanu was also instrumental to the restoration of power to the south in 1999,” he said.

He described him as a man of equity, justice and fairness on issues relating to true federalism.

Earlier, Chairman of the organising Committee of the programme, Dr. Ikechukwu Ezeugwu, said that the tribute was organised to honour a man who impacted positively on the society.

Naija247news reports that the high point of the event, organised by a Pan-Igbo Movement Initiative (PIMI), includes musical rendintion, presentation of a documentary on life and times of the late Kanu among other special tributes by representatives of different groups from the South-East.