A CHIEFTAIN of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Osita Okechukwu, has once again reminded the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) leaders of the imperatives of striking a merger with the APC to win November 6, 2021 governorship election.

Okechukwu, who is also the Director-General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), told journalists in Abuja that APGA leaders should know that it is far better to be late than to be the late, insisting that APGA was on the way to losing its first governorship contest in Anambra State after 16 years.

“It is for this reason that I wish to appeal once more to APGA leaders to explore a merger with APC for a guaranteed seamless victory in the November 6, 2021 polls. In saying this, I know for sure that APC can win without APGA, but would enjoy seamless victory with a mergers,” he stated.

Okechukwu had two months ago urged APGA leader to key into an all important merger, so as to kill two birds with one stone by joining the mainstream and paving way for the emergence of a President from South-East geopolitical zone.

But reacting to the speculated plot by APC for a forceful take-over of Anambra State through the institution of state of emergency, the VON DG said that a merger of the two parties would not only douse the political temperature, but also moderate the election environment as a political masterstroke.

He recalled the history of political understanding between President Muhammadu Buhari and the late Ikemba Nnewi, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, stressing that it was in that spirit that President Buhari assured Governor Willie Obiano last week that there was no cause for alarm as declaration of a state of emergency was not on the cards.

He said: “Whereas, I have my sympathy for the families of victims of banditry in Anambra State and by extension Nigeria in general, it is my considered opinion that we should repeat the cordial relationship between Ikemba, Odumegwu-Ojukwu and President Buhari when he led APGA to a political understanding with the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC). We can repeat this feat again, for it is better to be late than be the late.”

He further recalled a similar political camaraderie in 2013 when a faction of APGA joined the merger of APC, adding that President Buhari more or less saved Governor Obiano from opponents of his re-election bid in 2017.

“So, as I said two months ago, the suggestion flows from the prism of pragmatic Zikist political model, which joins us with APGA. Pragmatism is the best strategy for Ndigbo to kill two birds with one stone because if APGA fuses into APC, that will give APC three states in the South-East geo-political zone – a milestone,” he stated.

He insisted that APGA was missing the point by seeking to remain as a big fish in a small pond of regional politics that has only earned it just one state in the entire federation.

“A merger will not only more than any other factor guarantee Ndigbo the presidential ticket of the APC; but it will safe APGA from likelihood of withering away, without tangibles for its followership. Anybody who watched His Excellency, Willie Obiano in the State House, Aso Rock, closely will notice palpable panic. APC and APGA merger will stop this panic as a win-win scenario,” Okechukwu reiterated.