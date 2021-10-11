Oyo APC stakeholders forge common front for state congress

By Akeem Abas

Ibadan, Oct. 11, 2021 All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders in Oyo State have resolved to unite and forge a common front ahead of the Oct. 16 party congress in the state.

This is part of the resolutions reached at their meeting held on Monday in Ibadan.

Naija247news reports that the party had earlier embarked on efforts to ensure zoning of party positions equitably between the seven geopolitical zones and local government areas in the state.

The stakeholders meeting resolved that leaders, including former Gov. Adebayo Alao-Akala, the state’s Caretaker Chairman, Mr Akin Oke and seven others should produce a final document capable of accommodating all interest groups in two days.

At Monday’s meeting, Oke expressed gratitude to all party leaders and members who had supported his outgoing leadership since inception.

He urged members to eschew bitterness and individual interests towards making the party more united and formidable ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“On behalf of myself and other members of the State Caretaker Committee of Oyo APC, I use this opportunity to thank all of you for being there for us at all times.

“As we plan to conduct another state congress on Saturday, I urge you all to be more resolute in embarking on activities capable of helping our progressive party to reclaim power in 2023,’’ he said.

The APC chairman read out a draft document suggesting the new zoning arrangement for the emergence of new set of state executive committee members for the party.

Oke said that the document was carefully drafted to guarantee equitable and fair distribution of available executive positions among the seven geopolitical zones as well as local government areas.

Sen. Ayoade Adeseun and Chief Sharafadeen Alli, called for the adoption of the document, but were opposed by the Chief Wale Ohu, Hon. Abiodun Adigun-Hammed and Chief Kazeem Raji.

The trio of Ohu, Adigun-Hammed and Raji, argued that the new document was produced without any recourse to the Elders’ Advisory Council as well as the State Working Committee of the party.

Mrs Olawunmi Ogunesan, former Head of Service, suggested that a team of zonal party leaders should meet with Alao-Akala to resolve the issue permanently.

They resolved that it was expedient for all gladiators and party faithful to go into the state congress as a united and formidable team of democrats.

NAN reports that the meeting was attended by Rep. Segun Odebunmi, Rep. Akeem Adeyemi, Rep. Shina Abiola-Peller, Mr Adebayo Shittu, Chief Adebayo Adelabu and Prof. Adeolu Akande.

Also present were Chief Timothy Jolaoso, Chief Samuel Adekola, Alhaji Bashiru Ajibade, Chief Abu Gbadamosi, Chief Kunle Sanda, Mogaji Banji Olorode and Hon. Asimiyu Alarape.

Others were Dr Azeez Adeduntan, Mr Akeem Agbaje, Mr Idris Adeoye, Mr Bimbo Kolade, Amb. Asimiyu Olaniyi and Alhaji Babatunde Asunmo among others.

