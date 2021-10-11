Plateau 2023: No alternative to Prof. Dakas as next Governor- Group

By Mark Longyen

Jos, Oct. 11, 2921 A group, Youths for Unity and Good Governance in Plateau, has drummed up support for Prof Dakas CJ Dakas, a governorship hopeful in the 2023 Plateau State gubernatorial election, stressing that there is no credible alternative to him among the contenders.

The group’s coordinator, Alhaji Hayatu Suleman (MaiLazy), who stated this in a statement in Jos, described Dakas as a man that the people of Plateau State can rely on, considering his wealth of experience as a quintessential professional lawyer who has reached the peak of his career as a Professor and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

Suleiman also said that for the rulling party, the All Progressives Congress, to sustain the spirit and tempo of winning elections, Prof Dakas was the only person capable of moving Plateau State forward at the end of Governor Lalong’s tenure and sustain his peacebuilding legacy.

According to the group’s leader, what Plateau State needs at the moment is a very credible, highly intellectual, and absolutely untainted, mobile and sagacious politician in the person of Dakas as the next governor of the state, from the Plateau Central Zone, to which the governorship seat is zoned, to lead the state and restore its past glory.

“After extensive consultations with the party hierarchy, women groups, youth associations, stakeholders within the party in the state, the Forum has come to the conclusion that Prof. Dakas is an experienced politician, equipped with knowledge and ability to take the state to greater heights,” he said.

“We believe that Dakas will offer an open-door policy and will keep to the promises that he will make in the course of our electioneering campaigns which we will begin soon in all the zones of the state.

“Based on his excellent pedigree, we know that Dakas will provide an enabling environment in Plateau for economic growth and also sustain the peacebuilding efforts of Gov. Lalong.

“I am using this platform as a true Plateau son from the Ron ethnic group of Bokkos Local Government Area, to solicit for the support of all APC stakeholders and particularly the party’s delegates to ensure that they take decision in the best interest of all the good people of Plateau State by supporting the emergence of Prof Dakas as the APC flagbearer and subsequently the Executive Governor of Plateau.

“We shall soon kickstart our advocacy to engage women groups and youth associations in Plateau State to support the emergence of credible leadership beyond ethnic, religion and tribal lines to move the state forward.

“We are confident that Dakas has all it takes to move Plateau State forward if given the opportunity and he will ensure transparency and accountability as Governor of Plateau State, Suleiman added

