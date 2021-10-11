Shell working to make Nigeria a gas hub in energy transition quest

By Nathan Nwakamma

Yenagoa, Oct. 11, 2021 The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC) says it had begun working to transform Nigeria into a gas hub, within the Gulf of Guinea, as part of the global quest for cleaner energy.

The company said it actively supports the nation’s Natural Gas Expansion Program of the Federal Government introduced in the year 2020, which envisioned making the country utilize its vast gas resources more effectively.

The Country Head, Corporate Relations, SPDC, Mr Igo Weli, disclosed this on Monday at the 7th Annual Public Lecture of the Federated Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Bayelsa State Council, in Yenagoa.

Represented at the occasion by the SPDC’s Government Relations Adviser, for Bayelsa, Chief Owei Bubo, Weli said Shell companies in Nigeria were also working with the federal government to build a network of gas plants and pipelines in a bid to bring power to the country’s growing industrial and commercial sectors.

“This infrastructure will also increase the export of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to meet global demands for power and heating.

“In Bayelsa State, Shell Nigeria Gas signed an agreement with the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, (NCDMB) to provide gas infrastructure to the NCDMB industrial gas park in Polaku.

“NCDMB estimates the park could generate over 30,000 local employment opportunities.

“As the only wholly owned Nigerian subsidiary of an international oil company in domestic gas distribution, Shell Nigeria Gas (SNG), is a symbol of Royal Dutch Shell’s commitment to clean, sustainable energy access and security in Nigeria and across the globe”, Weli stated.

Weli explained that the Assa North/Ohaji South Gas Development Project in Imo state was expected to be one of the largest gas facilities in Nigeria.

“Shell’s involvement in others, located at Lagos, Oyo, Ogun, Abia and Rivers States. are examples of Shell’s long term commitment to Nigeria.

“Traders and business owners, who traditionally use petrol and diesel generators to power their equipment, could switch to natural gas which is cleaner and cost efficient,” he said.

He added that Shell Nigeria Gas Limited pioneered natural gas supply to Independent Power Projects to raise the country’s power generation.

Weli challenged journalists to justify the trust reposed in them by the public, by religiously sticking to the ethical standards of the journalism profession in their reporting.

“If reportage does not realise these responsibilities and continues to propagate only coverage that emphasises and provides fodder for insecurity, picketing of premises of corporate citizens.

“And generally make the environment rougher for business operations, with no respect for rule of law, then we should not be surprised when government is unable to provide the infrastructure for a better life.

“We, the community people, corporate citizens and the public are all looking up to you (the Media) to continue to overcome the challenges that we recognise you face and deliver these services right all the time; helping us to shape up for a future that stares at all of us.

“You need to highlight that the Nigerian government must safeguard lives and property; preserve the sanctity of contracts without which business decisions and investments with longer-term values cannot be made.

“In doing so, create an environment that is conducive for business, with employment and revenue for our people”, he said

Related