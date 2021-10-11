Monday, October 11, 2021
More
    Ticker Tape by TradingView
    Markets & InvestingNigeria Stock Exchange

    Stock Recommendations – Monday, 11th October, 2021

    By Naija247news Editorial Team
    0
    5

    Must read

    Naija247news Editorial Teamhttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    Last week, investors’ wealth in the Nigeria stock market grew by ₦340 billion in a five-star week of positive sentiment.

    The growth follows the bullish sentiment on FBNH, which largely impacted by the Banking sector and the Airtel Africa Plc share buy-back notice.

    Consequently, the All-Share Index grew by 647.19 basis points, representing an upsurge of 1.61% to close at 40,868.36.

    While the Market Capitalization gained ₦340.29 billion, representing a growth of 1.62%, to close at ₦21.30 trillion following the additional listing of 5.08 billion ordinary shares of 50k each of Jaiz Bank Plc at ₦0.65 per share.

    Previous articleNigeria’s petroleum tanker drivers suspend strike
    Next articleNigeria joins U.S.- and EU-led effort to slash methane emissions 30% by 2030
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com