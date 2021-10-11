Stock Recommendations – Monday, 11th October, 2021

Last week, investors’ wealth in the Nigeria stock market grew by ₦340 billion in a five-star week of positive sentiment.

The growth follows the bullish sentiment on FBNH, which largely impacted by the Banking sector and the Airtel Africa Plc share buy-back notice.

Consequently, the All-Share Index grew by 647.19 basis points, representing an upsurge of 1.61% to close at 40,868.36.

While the Market Capitalization gained ₦340.29 billion, representing a growth of 1.62%, to close at ₦21.30 trillion following the additional listing of 5.08 billion ordinary shares of 50k each of Jaiz Bank Plc at ₦0.65 per share.