BREAKING: Nollywood Actor, Chiwetalu Agu Regains Freedom from DSS

The Department of State Services (DSS) has released Nollywood Actor, Chiwetalu Agu, who was earlier detained for promoting Biafra.

The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) disclosed this in a statement signed by Monalisa Chinda Coker, its spokesperson, on Tuesday.

It read: “The National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Ejezie Emeka Rollas has yet again secured the release of Actor Chiwetalu Agu from the custody of the DSS.

“On behalf of the Guild, I was at the DSS office with my colleague, the Senior special Assistant on Military Affairs and Inter-Governmental Relations to the President Steve Eboh to receive Mr Agu today.

“The elated veteran Actor thanked God for surviving the ordeal and commended the leadership of the Actors Guild of Nigeria headed by Ejezie Emeka Rollas for their relentless efforts in securing his release from the detention.”

The movie star was first arrested last Thursday by soldiers for wearing an outfit themed after the flag of Biafra.

He was also reportedly assaulted.

The army had in a statement said the comic actor was apprehended after he publicly displayed his solidarity for the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), a proscribed separatist group.

Amid the widespread criticism triggered by the army’s action, Chiwetalu was eventually released on Friday, after spending nearly 24 hours in detention.

But a few hours after his release by the army, he was arrested by the DSS on Saturday for “further questioning”.