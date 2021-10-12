Tuesday, October 12, 2021
    Stock Investors Renew Confidence as NGX-ASI Grew by 183bps

    Investors in the Nigeria Local Bourse upturned the previous day’s negative sentiment as the market indices grew by 0.45 percent following the renewed buy-interest in most stocks that declined yesterday.

    As such, the All-Share Index increased by 182.74bps, representing a growth of 0.45 percent to close at 40,896.96.

    While the Market Capitalization gained ₦95.34bn, representing a surge of 0.45 percent to close at ₦21.31 trillion.

    → Similarly, the market activities traded positively, as the Total Volume and Value traded appreciated by 194.75 percent and 96.72 percent, respectively.

    A total of 563.88 million units of shares valued at ₦5.10 billion were traded in 4,253 Deals.

    However, FBNH outdid the traded stocks in terms of volume, accounting for 56.28 percent of the total volume of trades, maintaining the position as the most trading stock, followed by CHAMPION (8.85%), ETI (6.75%), UBA (4.00%), and FIDELITYBK (2.94%) to complete the top five on the volume chart.

    Also, FBNH appeared as the most traded stock in value terms, with 64.65 percent of the total value of trades on the exchange.

    → On the profitability list, CHAMPION led the gainers’ chart to emerge as the most profitable stock, with price appreciation of 10.00 percent, trailed by FBNH (9.79%), ETI (7.25%), AFRIPRUD (4.00%), BUACEMENT (1.79%), ACCESS (1.59%), UBA (1.26%), DANGSUGAR (1.15%), STANBIC (0.79%), GTCO (0.71%) and 16 others.

    On the contrary, CHIPLC topped the losers’ chart as its share price dipped by 6.78 percent to close at ₦0.55, as NEM (-3.81%), OANDO (-3.46%), HONYFLOUR (-2.03%), WAPCO (-1.63%), UCAP (-1.10%), FCMB (-0.33%), and CAP(-0.25%) amongst others also declined in price.

    Inconclusion, the market breadth closed largely positive, recording 26 gainers and 13 losers.

