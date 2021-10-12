Zambia govt vows to help Nigeria tackle insecurity crisis

Zambian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Sọlọmọn Samuel Jere says his country is willing to partner with the Nigerian government in tackling insecurity ravaging different parts of the country.

According to the High Commissioner, it is high time the Zambian government repaid the good gesture displayed by the Nigerian government in liberating South Africa from apartheid.

He stated this in Abuja ahead of an international peace concert organised by the Asokoro Seventh-day Adventist Church.

According to him, a renowned gospel music group from Zambia, The Jasper Sea, along with their Nigerian colleagues will perform at the event.

Jere said, “If you remember at the time of fighting for the liberation of South Africa, Nigeria joined the southern African countries and they became one of the five front line states in enhancing a peaceful coexistence in South Africa.

“It is for this reason that the 7th day Adventist church has come up with a brilliant method of enhancing peace and to this effect, Zambia would want to identify ourselves with the Adventist church. Because our brothers and sisters in Nigeria are grappling with insecurity.

“Zambia cannot stand idle and watch our brothers and sisters in Nigeria being faced with acts of terrorism. You must be aware that the Zambian government has a new leader. This government has come up with a new approach. As small as Zambian is, we have a beautiful training programme.

“As I am talking to you now, we have different countries starting from India and different parts of Africa that are in Zambia, training to perfect our acts of fighting terrorism and insurgency.

“On the basis of that, Zambia stands ready to partner with Nigeria and fight crimes. There are areas of comparative advantage like areas fighting fraud, investigating it that Nigeria is strong. Zambia also has an area of advantage that Nigeria will be interested in and it is in that area that Zambia wants to join Nigeria through the peace convert.”