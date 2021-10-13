Thursday, October 14, 2021
    Political parties

    Anambra Deputy Governor Defects To APC, recieved by PMB

    By Naija247news Editorial Team
    Barely three weeks to the November 6, 2021 Anambra governorship election, the state’s Deputy Governor, Nkem Okeke, has formally defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

    President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, received Okeke in company of the APC national caretaker committee chairman and Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, and Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma.

    He should come and campaign with Andy on the street of Anambra

