Anambra Deputy Governor Defects To APC, recieved by PMB

Barely three weeks to the November 6, 2021 Anambra governorship election, the state’s Deputy Governor, Nkem Okeke, has formally defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, received Okeke in company of the APC national caretaker committee chairman and Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, and Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma.