APC Contestants To Undergo Compulsory Drug Test In Kano Before Elections

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has given orders that contestants seeking the All Progressives Congress’ executive council positions undergo a mandatory drug test.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), thirteen councillorship aspirants in Kano had early in the year tested positive for hard drugs.

Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Ganduje directed all the contestants to report to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in the state for the screening before 7:00am.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, on Wednesday in Kano.

“The directive is part of government’s policy, to rid Kano of illicit substances,” Garba said.

He warned that no contestant would be screened without undergoing the mandatory drug test ahead of the October 16 state congress of the ruling party.

“Similar tests were carried out for contestants into local government election, as well as political appointees including members of the state executive council before offering them a portfolio,” added the statement.

The commissioner added that Ganduje had already mandated the state office of the NDLEA to conduct the tests.

The commissioner reaffirmed the governor’s commitment to rid political leaders of drug abuse.

“Government will not hesitate to issue necessary disciplinary measures against anyone found with the trace of illicit substances, including a compulsory recommendation for rehabilitation,” the commissioner stated.

On January 8, 13 councillorship aspirants in Kano tested positive for hard drugs.

According to the APC secretary in Kano, Ibrahim Sarina, the ruling party had, through the NDLEA, conducted tests on the candidates.

Sarina had revealed that the 13 councillorship candidates who tested positive were replaced.