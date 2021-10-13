Terrorists from the Islamic State-backed faction of Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), formerly known as Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihād on Sunday attacked the Army Special Super Camp at Ngamdu, a border town between

Borno and Yobe States, killing over 6 soldiers, military sources told Newsmen

Ngamdu is under Kaga Local Government Area of Borno and about 100km to the capital, Maiduguri.

Source gathered that the terrorists came in no fewer than 10 gun trucks and could not be counted.

A source said about six Nigerian soldiers were killed, while others including the Brigadier General in-charge of the camp, were injured.

‪The insurgents also went away with a military operational vehicle, different arms and ammunition.

“They stormed the unit with about 10 gun-trucks and 4 MRAP. They beat the security checks and pretended to be friendly forces. They first attacked the Brigade Commander, wounded his ADC also. They later killed like six soldiers,” a source said.

The attack comes a few weeks after the insurgents killed over 25 soldiers who were also on patrol in Monguno area of Borno state.

Monguno is North, about 70km drive from Maiduguri, the state capital and hosted thousands of Internally Displaced Persons mostly from Dikwa and Marte council areas.

“At least 25 soldiers have been confirmed dead, the authorities have contacted some of their families, their bodies are already deposited at the morgue,” a source had told SaharaReporters.

Boko Haram and its offshoot, Islamic State West Africa Province, have killed thousands and displaced millions in North-Eastern Nigeria.

The Nigerian military has repeatedly claimed that the insurgency had been largely defeated and frequently underplays any losses.

In the past months, soldiers have been targeted by the insurgents.

Over 500 soldiers and officers have been reportedly killed since January 2021.

At least 33 soldiers were killed early in the year when two vehicles loaded with explosives rammed into a military convoy in Wulgo.

The suicide bombers were identified as Abu Bakr al-Siddiq and Bana Jundullah. The group also claimed four military vehicles were destroyed.

In February, about 20 soldiers were also killed in Malari, Borno State by the insurgents.

SaharaReporters gathered that the soldiers were on patrol to clear some Boko Haram elements in the area following a credible intelligence when they were ambushed by the group.