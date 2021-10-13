Wednesday, October 13, 2021
    BREAKING: Gunmen Kidnap Catholic Priest In Abia Amid Military Operation ‘New Dawn’

    The Reverend Father of the Catholic Church, Umuahia, Abia State, has been abducted by some yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

    He was kidnapped along Enyiukwu Road Ohokobe Afaraukwu community, Ibeku in Umuahia North LGA of Abia State.

    According to Daily Trust, eyewitnesses said the kidnappers intercepted the clergy who had just concluded a morning mass at St Gabriel, Okpururie, Afaraukwu, forced him out of his Toyota Corolla into their jeep and sped away.

    Chimezie, who hails from Enugu State, was ordained a priest earlier this year.

    The attack is coming amid the Nigerian Army’s Operation Golden Dawn which is supposed to tackle criminals and criminalities in the South-East region.

