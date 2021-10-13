Senator Malam Ibrahim Shekarau and four other federal lawmakers from Kano have petitioned the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over the crisis rocking the party in the state.

Daily Trust had reported that some federal lawmakers met at the residence of Shekarau on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by politicians who have issues to settle with Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

In a letter titled ‘Need for Urgent Intervention in the APC Crisis in Kano State” dated October 13, 2021, the forum decried negligence since the 2019 elections.

The lawmakers that formed themselves into what they called Joint Stakeholders Forum of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said they have never been consulted or carried along in any decision-making of the party in the state.

Aside Shekarau, others who signed the letter are Senator Barau I. Jibril, lawmaker representing Kano North; Tijjani Abdulkadir Jobe, the member representing Dawakin Tofa, Tofa and Rimin Gado Federal constituency.

Others are Nasiru Abduwa Babasawa, the member representing Gezawa/Babasawa Federal Constituency; Barr. Haruna I Dederi, the member representing Karaye/Rogo Federal Constituency; Shaaban Sharada, the member representing Kano Municipal Federal Constituency; and Alh. Shehu Dalhatu, the member representing, the Chairman Buahri Support Group.

According to the forum, soon after the 2019 elections in the state the party began to sink due to failure of leadership bedeviling the party.

The letter read, “The party leadership jettisoned all promises and undertaking of the carrying the party leaders/elders along in decision making on matters affecting the party, much less in the affairs of the governance.

“Instead of strengthening fair and democratic internal party mechanism to address problems within the party through effective management of internal process, the party leadership left every party issue simply in the hands of a certain group of very few individuals whose undemocratic mindset has through the party into devastating crisis.

“The chaotic situation has thrown the party into almost irredeemable confusion and crisis, which if not urgently arrested, will undoubtedly lead the party in Kano State to destructuion.”

The forum added that federal appointees from the state have been disregarded and rendered worthless by the state party leadership.

The letter added, “Consequently, therefore, the state party leadership purported to have held congresses through a so-called consensus at ward and local government levels to the complete exclusion of the categories mentioned above.

“This attitude necessitated the conduct of parallel congresses by some of the stakeholders.”

However, the lawmakers called on their supporters to remain calm and be steadfast to the ideal of the party, as the national leadership of the party looks into the petition.

But the state’s Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, said the development is “a family issue that can be resolved”.

He noted that the party leadership in the state has confidence in the national secretariat of the party to judiciously look at the petition and find a way to amicably resolve it.