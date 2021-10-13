Ekiti 2022: Bisi Kolawole Picks Governorship Nomination Form

Otunba Bisi Kolawole has obtained his expression of interest and nomination forms, to contest the 2022 governorship election in the Ekiti State.

Naija247news reports that Bisi Kolawole purchased the governorship form on Friday, at the PDP National headquarters, Abuja accompanied by the Director General of his campaign, Hon. Segun Adekola and two other former House of Representatives members, Hon Kehinde Agboola and Hon Ayo Oladimeji as well as the campaign Director of Media and Publicity, Lere Olayinka and Hon Ariyo Afolabi.

Kolawole, who has the backing of former governor of the State, Ayo Fayose, had resigned his position as State Chairman of the party to contest the governorship

The Campaign Director of Media and Publicity said in a statement that Hon. Adekola described Ekiti as a “PDP State that was snatched at gunpoint by those with no love for the State.”

He said; “Our journey to regain Ekiti State has started formally and with God and the people of on our side, by this time next year, Otunba Bisi Kolawole will be addressed as Ekiti State Governor-Elect.

“For us in the campaign team of Bisi Kolawole, we are sure of getting the party ticket and are already looking forward to the election in July next year.

“It is therefore a promise from us that a Bisi Kolawole governorship will return Ekiti to that path of progress and development that the State was robbed of in 2018.”

While commending Fayose for his support and commitment to the Bisi Kolawole governorship aspiration, the Campaign Director General said “For the love they have for Fayose, the people of Ekiti can not wait to use their votes to deliver the state for the PDP and Kolawole.”