Mushrooms

By Chidinma Ewunonu-Aluko

Ibadan, Oct. 12, 2021 Dr Olagorite Adetula, the Acting Executive Director, National Horticultural Research Institute (NIHORT), Ibadan, has urged Nigerians, especially the unemployed, to engage in mushroom cultivation to better their lots.

Adetula made the call on Tuesday during the training on different mushroom value chains, organised by NIHORT.

She said mushroom cultivation is a good business which people can tap from to improve their incomes and livelihood.

According to her, mushroom is a highly economic, medicinal, proteinous and nutritious plant capable of creating job opportunities for many youths.

“There’s big money in its production (both fresh and dry ones) which people need to know.

“NIHORT is the hope of horticulture in all areas in Nigeria. The institute is the Chief driver of horticulture, so the trainees should take everything they will learn here seriously.

“Our aim is that participants put what they learn in the training into practice so that they can improve mushroom production and make it more available in markets,” she said.

Also speaking, the NIHORT Director of Research, Dr Lawrence Olajide-Taiwo, urged the participants to consider the economy, business aspects of mushroom cultivation because it’s an area people can engage in and make huge profits.

He urges them to ensure that the impact of the training on them goes beyond them to reach others.

“Before now, people think that horticulture is just flowers but it’s not, it has different aspects which includes mushroom cultivation,” he said.

One of the participants, Mrs Orire Arinola, expressed satisfaction that her expectations to be taught the practical aspect of mushroom production was met

