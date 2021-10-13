Equity Investors Sustain Bullish Sentiment as Mar Cap. Grew by ₦80Bn

Transactions on the Nigerian equity market sustained bullish sentiment as the market indicators rose by 0.38 percent.

The positive return was driven by price appreciation in all of the five major sectors in the market.

In summary, the All-Share Index increased by 154.23bps, representing a growth of 0.38 percent to close at 41,051.19. While the Market Capitalization gained ₦80.36bn, representing a surge of 0.38 percent to close at ₦21.39 trillion.

→ In the meantime, the market activities traded negatively following the 20.88 percent and 12.36 percent decline in the Total Volume and Value traded, respectively, as 466.17 million units of shares valued at ₦4.47 billion were transacted in 4,704 Deals.

However, FBNH outdid the traded stocks in terms of volume, accounting for 33.25 percent of the total volume of trades, maintaining the position as the most trading stock, followed by UNIVINSURE (10.35%), ETI (9.54%), GTCO (7.31%), and FIDELITYBK (4.42%) to complete the top five on the volume chart.

Also, FBNH appeared as the most traded stock in value terms, with 37.44 percent of the total value of trades on the exchange.

→ On the profitability list, TRANSCOHOT led the gainers’ chart to emerge as the most profitable stock, with price appreciation of 9.94 percent, trailed by OKOMUOIL (9.09%), STERKNBANK (4.79%), UBA (3.11%), FBNH (2.82%), WAPCO (2.49%), ACCESS (2.08%), NASCON (1.97%), STANBIC (0.79%), UCAP (1.67%), DANGSUGAR (1.14%) GTCO (1.06%) ZENITHBANK (1.02%) and 16 others.

On the contrary, FTNCOCOA topped the losers’ chart as its share price dipped by 8.00 percent to close at ₦0.0.46, as CHAMS (-4.17%), WEMABANK (-3.95%), AFRIPRUD (-1.54%), and ETI (-0.68%) amongst others also declined in price.

In conclusion, the market breadth closed largely positive, recording 29 gainers and 14 losers.