Fidelity Bank seeks enhanced private sector participation in non-oil export

By Itohan Abara-Laserian

Lagos, Oct. 13, 2021 Fidelity Bank Plc has expressed the need for greater private sector participation in non-oil export sector to boost the country’s diversification drive.

The bank’s Managing Director, Mrs Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, said this in a statement made available to Naija247news on Wednesday in Lagos.

Onyeali-Ikpe said that good export provides “a means of increasing the markets for producers and as well an opportunity to attract much needed foreign exchange earnings.”

She said: “Year-in, year-out, Fidelity Bank has demonstrated its resolve to help diversify the Nigerian economy and increase export earnings.

“One of the ways, we are doing this is through the Export Management Programme (EMP) which provides participants with the knowledge needed to navigate both the international non-oil export market and the larger export market.

“Previous editions of the EMP have recorded outstanding successes and made marked impacts in the lives and businesses of the participants. We are proud to say that the just-concluded eleventh edition is no exception.

“The feedback we have gotten from facilitators and participants alike have been nothing short of encouraging.

“The turnout was tremendous, and we are certain that we will witness astonishing results as the participants put what they learnt into practice,” she said.

Onyeali-Ikpe said this against the backdrop of the just concluded 11th edition of the Fidelity Bank Export Management Programme (EMP 11) held on Oct. 8.

