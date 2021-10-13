By Afusat Agunbiade-Oladipo

Ilorin, Oct. 12, 2021 Dr Olufemi Oladunni, an agriculture expert, says Nigeria can achieve self-sufficiency in food production if only 30 per cent of its population engage in farming.

Oladunni, the Executive Director, Agriculture and Rural Management Training Institute (ARMTI), Ilorin, made the assertion on Tuesday, during a training programme on agrobusiness for some select journalists in Kwara.

The select journalists are members of the Correspondents Chapel of the Kwara State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

The training programme formed part of activities marking the 2021 Press Week of the Correspondents Chapel.

The director said that engaging in farming by Nigerians, irrespective of class or status would force down the skyrocketing prices of foodstuffs.

He urged all tiers of government to encourage more Nigerians to go into farming by subsidising agricultural inputs and ensure that only qualitative and standard inputs were in the market for farmers to buy.

Oladunni said that agriculture should no longer be seen as vocation of the indigent, rural people but a multi-million naira business.

The ARMTI boss said that Nigeria could achieve reduction in crime, especially, among the youths if engaged in agricultural production and agro-business.

On the problem of insecurity, Oladunni advised government across board to engage the restive youths in productive ventures such as agriculture and agro-businesses.

He said ARMTI had been involved in the training of youths in various areas of agro-business to make them self- employed and employers of labour.

Oladunni said that the participants would at the end of the training programme receive, ARMTI starter packs valued at N200,000 for them to start their own businesses.

He said the organisation had commenced the processes of opening regional offices in all the throughout the country with a view to bringing its services closer to all Nigerians.

