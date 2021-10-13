Ken Nnamani Visit Asiwaju Bola Tinubu In Bourdilon (Photo)

Ken Nnamani, a former senate president, has commended Bola Tinubu, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), for his support in “stopping the third term bid” of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Nnamani said this on Monday, when he paid a courtesy visit to Tinubu in Lagos, following the latter’s return from United Kingdom after a medical trip.

On October 8, Tinubu, who had spent more than two months in the UK, returned to the country after undergoing knee surgery.

During Tinubu’s stay in the UK, many Nigerian politicians, including President Muhammadu Buhari, had visited the APC leader.

Speaking during the visit, Nnamani also presented his new book — Standing Strong: Legislative Reforms, Third Term and Other Issues of the 5th Senate — to the former Lagos governor.

Although Obasanjo has repeatedly denied he was involved in the plan to amend the constitution and grant him a third term in office, Nnamami, in the book, said senators elected on the platform of then-ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were promised automatic tickets in the 2007 elections if they voted in favour of the bid.

According to the former senate president, Tinubu has also been a significant influence in bringing stability to Nigeria.

“Your many contributions to the growth of democracy in Nigeria stand strong. Your role in NADECO and your efforts along with those of others helped in terminating military rule,” Nnamani said, according to a statement by Tunde Rahman, Tinubu’s media aide.

“You helped many times in stabilising the country. You assisted me a lot during my time as senate president and particularly in stopping the third term project of former President Obasanjo.”