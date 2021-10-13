Wednesday, October 13, 2021
    Nigeria Loses Billions Yearly To Non-passage Of Water Bill

    The Minister of Water Resources Suleiman Adamu, on Tuesday, said Nigeria loses billions yearly for not passing the Water Resources Bill into law.

    The minister who was represented by the Executive Director, National Integrated Water Resource Management Commission Magashi Bashir, said this to journalists at the commission’s office in Abuja.

    Bashir, speaking on behalf of the Minister, said the non-passage of the bill causes economic setbacks for the nation.

    He said, “Nigeria is losing about N6 billion to N9 billion yearly to the non-passage of the bill, which would have given legal teeth to the water sub-sector for optimal performance like other sectors.

    He also called on Nigerians to “advance beyond ethnicity and ethnic politics to better regulate thewater sector,” since the country would benefit from a properly managed sector in the event of the bill’s passage.

    Adamu also expressed his disappointment at the neglect the water sector is facing, despite the development and regularisation of other sectors in the country.

