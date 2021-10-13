Nkem Okeke May Face Impeachment, As APGA Condemns Defection

Contributing, Dr. Uche Nworah, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS), who is also the Spokesperson of Forum Of APGA Political Appointees from Enugwu-Ukwu said the forum and its members were not informed by the Deputy Governor that he was decamping.

“Like everyone else, we saw the viral pictures of the Deputy Governor, Dr Nkem Okeke holding the APC flag at the State House in Abuja on Wednesday, 13th October, 2021. We were disappointed because by virtue of his position in government, he is our political leader in Enugwu-Ukwu and Njikoka local government and never hinted us that he was decamping.

He is on his own in making that move. We are not in support at all. Enugwu-Ukwu and Njikoka will give their votes 100% to the APGA candidate, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo”, Nworah said.