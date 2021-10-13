Wednesday, October 13, 2021
More
    Oduduwa Will Break Into North And South Yoruba

    By Naija247news Editorial Team
    Yoruba people are divided, while friendly and peaceful yoruba christians agitate for yoruba nation, the yoruba Muslims are antagonizing the struggle. MURIC, The foremost yoruba muslims mouth peace has always maintain that yoruba must remain united under the rulership of northern caliphate.
    It’s clear yoruba is divided and if ever the new nation of Oduduwa is realized, it may further disinterested into North yoruba with moslems or south yoruba with yoruba christian majority.

