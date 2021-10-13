Ojudu has said attempts to cause strife between Osinbajo and Tinubu ahead of the 2023 elections will fail.

There have been speculations that Tinubu and Osinbajo may be interested in the presidential seat separately.

Ekohotblog reports that Babafemi Ojudu, President Muhammadu Buhari’s Special Adviser on Political Matters, has said that efforts to incite strife between the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo in the upcoming presidential election would fail.

Ojudu revealed this in a statement on Monday, referring to an interview on Channels Television’s ‘Sunrise Daily’ breakfast show Monday.

Some guests on the show, including a pro-Osinbajo APC member, Alwan Hassan, and a pro-Tinubu APC member, Tunde Ajibulu, had announced and supported their individual choice of an APC candidate in the next election.

With the growing need for a Southern President in 2023, there have been speculations that Tinubu and Osinbajo may be interested in the presidential seat separately, however, neither man has declared any desire to run for the lofty position in 2023.

Ojudu, who works in the Office of the Vice President’s said in a statement that both Osinbajo and Tinubu are members of the governing party and that both men accept politics without animosity and divisiveness.

He further suggested that the two politicians had no competing political interests.

The statement was titled, ‘2023 Presidential Election: No To Divisive Politics, Attempts To Foist A Crack Between Osinbajo, Tinubu Will Fail’.

It partly read, “It is incumbent on me to state emphatically that neither the Vice President nor his office is aware of this or endorse this kind of a divisive engagement and news reports. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo are members of same party. Osinbajo regards Tinubu as a respected leader of a political family to which he belongs and will therefore not for any reason endorse an endeavour that seeks to pitch them against each other.

“We are not unaware of some people who may want to foist a crack among our leaders. Such an attempt is abortive. Osinbajo and Tinubu’s relationship dates way back and it shall continue to wax strong.

“Let me, therefore, call on individuals and media houses engaged in this act to desist from doing so. The APC remains one single, indivisible party and Osinbajo remains a loyal member of the party who respects both the party structure as well as its leadership.

“Moreover, the INEC has not given a go-ahead yet for politicking towards 2023. As a law-abiding citizen, Osinbajo will not commence any act in this regard until INEC blows the whistle, and in any case the VP has not indicated interest in the 2023 elections

“While appreciating individuals who are clamouring for him to contest, we however want to plead that they should not draw him or allow themselves into an unnecessary and precipitous controversy.”

Ojudu also welcomed Tinubu back to Nigeria after a three-month medical trip to the United Kingdom, while wishing him “good health, long life and prosperity”.