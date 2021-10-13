Wednesday, October 13, 2021
More
    Ticker Tape by TradingView
    AfricaPolitics

    UN says 15 dead in attempted migrant voyage from Libya

    By Naija247news Editorial Team
    0
    4

    Must read

    Naija247news Editorial Teamhttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    TRIPOLI, Oct 11 (Reuters) – The U.N. refugee agency said it had recovered the bodies of 15 migrants and 177 survivors from two coastguard boats returning to Libya people who had sought to cross the Mediterranean.

    Attempted crossings from North Africa have surged this year, with more than 23,000 migrants or refugees reported as having been intercepted by the Libyan coastguard by September.

    Migrants and refugees in Libya face detention and abuse, and more than 5,000 were arrested in a crackdown during the past week.

    On Friday, guards killed at least six migrants in a detention centre as overcrowding led to chaos, the U.N. migration agency IOM said, and scores managed to flee the area before being detained again.

    Libya’s Government of National Unity said it was “dealing with a complex issue in the illegal migration file, as it represents a human tragedy in addition to the social, political and legal consequences locally and internationally”.

    Reporting by Ahmed Elumami in Tripoli, writing by Angus McDowall and editing by Howard Goller

    Previous articleUN demands Libya inquiry into shooting of escaping migrants
    Next articleDubai’s DP World, UK’s CDC to invest up to $1.7 bln in Africa
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com