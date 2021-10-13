Wednesday, October 13, 2021
    United Nations Give Ex-president Goodluck Jonathan New Appointment

    Goodluck Jonathan bags a new appointment from United Nations.

    Goodluck Jonathan would be the first African former Head of State to be given this high-profile international assignment.

    reports that the United Nations has appointed former President of Nigeria Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan GCFR the UN Global Crises Envoy.

    According to Ubi Franklin, a talent manager and SA to Cross River State governor, the former President Jonathan’s new job is comparable to that of Tony Blair, who after leaving office as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom was named as the Middle East envoy for the United Nations, European Union, United States, and Russia.

    Sharing the news on social media, the TrippleMG boss wrote on his IG page;

    From lecturer to Deputy Governor, Deputy Governor to Governor, Governor to Vice President, Vice President to Acting President, and President to Acting President. Now, I’ve progressed from President to World Leader.

