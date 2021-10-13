About four soldiers were killed yesterday while foiling a terrorist attack launched by the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) on Ngamdu, a border town between Yobe and Borno States.

PRNigeria also gathered from reliable military sources that an officer, while attempting to provide cover for his battalion of troops against the ISWAP elements, was shot.

The officer, it was reported, sustained serious injury. But he was taken to a military medical facility and is fast recuperating.

“While the troops were engaging the ISWAP terrorists in their MRAPs and gun trucks, some of the ISWAP insurgents sneaked and attempted to penetrate the Ngamdu Super Camp from behind. It was at this point that the officer and his battalion of troops confronted them.

“Unfortunately, four soldiers were shot by the terrorists and later died. The officer who attempted to protect the troops also sustained injuries in the attack. But is now receiving treatment. The troops, however, succeeded in foiling the ISWAP attack,” said one of the sources.

Recalled that PRNigeria yesterday reported that two fighter helicopters of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Tuesday foiled a terrorist attack on Ngamdu.

The NAF aircraft also successfully provided air cover to another detachment of troops moving from Ngamdu to Benishek with heavy arms and ammunition.

The terrorists had attempted to attack a military base in the area before they were stopped by troops who had been put on high alert.

The attack, planned by the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters, was repelled by the military helicopters, supported by troops of Super Camp in Ngamdu.

A security source told PRNigeria that the ISWAP elements stormed the town in MRAPs and gun trucks.

PRNigeria could not display some of the battered and gory images of terrorists after the encounter with the Nigerian Troops.