Why I want to join 2023 presidential race- Gov Bala Muhammed

Ekohotblog reports that Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of Bauchi State suggested Monday night that he could run for president in 2023 on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) platform.

The governor made the remark at a special luncheon hosted by the Bauchi Christian community in his honor at the Banquet Hall of the Government House in Bauchi to commemorate his 63rd birthday.

Mohammed briefed a contact group that he has visited 14 states in the nation so far to assess the attitude of members of his party on his presidential aspirations.

According to him, the response from the states that the contact team has visited thus far has been not only favourable but also incredibly encouraging and inspiring.

“My contact group as to whether or not I will run for the apex slot to the states of the federation has already covered 14 states,” the governor informed.

He stated that he was taken aback and stunned by the adoration showered on him by a leader in one of the southern states yet to be visited by his contact team, who declared that he (Mohammed) has the ability to control the country provided Nigerians gave him the chance.

While emphasizing the need for peaceful coexistence between Muslim and Christian believers in the state in particular and Nigeria in general, Governor Bala Mohammed disclosed that he was born into a household that had members of both religions.

According to him, both religions played a significant role in his victory as governor of Bauchi State, claiming that both Muslims and Christians voted for him in the 2019 general elections.

Governor Mohammed, who regarded himself as a perfectionist, stated that two of his brothers, Reverend Father Dal and Bappah Mohammed, both deceased and now bedridden, played important roles in ensuring he reached the position he now has in society.

While promising the brothers that he would not fail them, the governor urged all residents of the state to stay as members of one family, regardless of religious identity.

In his words, “I want more, we hardly sleep because we want to work. But you have to give the allowance that we are all the same, so let us collapse into one family of humanity.

“Every Muslim knows that this world is for everybody, you are only different when you go to the hereafter, may be in the judgment day. But God has given us everything, He pledged to give this world to everyone, irrespective of faith. So, we should not be deceiving ourselves.”

Governor Mohammed assured that his administration is working hard to ensure that Bauchi State becomes prosperous even with the little resources at its disposal.

“We are putting Bauchi on the threshold of prosperity and we are doing it with the little resources we have, because it is not how much you have, but how well you use small resources to impact positively on the growth and development of your immediate community or state,” he said.

The governor expressed gratitude to the state’s Christian community for feting him, adding that he was also appreciative of the Muslim community and Ulamas who had earlier feted him.