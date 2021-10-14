Several activists, led by Omoyele Sowore, have announced a line up of activities to mark the first anniversary of the End SARS protests. The activities include:

Friday, October 15th, 2021: Jumat Service at Jumaat Suadr Central Mosque, beside MRS Filling Station (by the pedestrian bridge), Ojota, Lagos.

Saturday, October 16th, 2021: Traditional rites. Time: 12pm-3pm at the New Africa Shrine, Number 2 NERDC Road, Agidingbi, Ikeja, Lagos.

Sunday, October 17th, 2021: Church service at Logos Christian Centre, Number 46 Ibijoke Street, off Kudirat Abiola Way, Oluyole Bus Stop, Oregun, Lagos.

They also plan to hold an event on Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 at the Lekki Toll Plaza.

However, The Lagos State Police Command has warned against any form of protest in the state.

Events are also going to take place in other states to mark the anniversary.