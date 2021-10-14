Thursday, October 14, 2021
More
    Ticker Tape by TradingView
    Top Stories

    Activists Announce Events To Mark The First Anniversary Of The End SARS Protests

    By Naija247news Editorial Team
    0
    4

    Must read

    Naija247news Editorial Teamhttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

     Several activists, led by Omoyele Sowore, have announced a line up of activities to mark the first anniversary of the End SARS protests. The activities include:

    Friday, October 15th, 2021: Jumat Service at Jumaat Suadr Central Mosque, beside MRS Filling Station (by the pedestrian bridge), Ojota, Lagos.

    Saturday, October 16th, 2021: Traditional rites. Time: 12pm-3pm at the New Africa Shrine, Number 2 NERDC Road, Agidingbi, Ikeja, Lagos.

    Sunday, October 17th, 2021: Church service at Logos Christian Centre, Number 46 Ibijoke Street, off Kudirat Abiola Way, Oluyole Bus Stop, Oregun, Lagos.

    They also plan to hold an event on Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 at the Lekki Toll Plaza.

    However, The Lagos State Police Command has warned against any form of protest in the state.

    Events are also going to take place in other states to mark the anniversary.

    20 Likes 5 Shares

    Previous articleIfeanyi Ubah Escapes Death After Campaign Train is Attacked In Lagos Video
    Next articleNigeria Army Set To Enroll Secondary School Leavers For Full Service
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com