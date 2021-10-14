APGA flays Okeke Defecttion to APC, labels it ‘inconsequential’

Okeke’s Joined APC After Failure To Secure Our Ticket…APGA

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) says Dr Nkem Okeke, the deputy governor of Anambra left the party for the All Progressives Congress (APC) following his failure to clinch the governorship ticket for the Nov. 6 election.

Mr Tex Okechukwu, the National Publicity Secretary of Apga who said this in a statement on Wednesday described the defection as inconsequential.

The party said the defection of Okeke was long expected, noting that he had been begrudging everybody over his inability to secure the governorship ticket of the party for the November election…read more