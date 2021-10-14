The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has distanced itself from Tuesday’s attack on Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State.

Unknown gunmen attacked the venue of a rally organised by the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) on Tuesday at Odoata Central School Field, Ihiala during which they engaged security operatives in Governor Obiano’s convoy in a shootout that lasted over one hour.

The group said it is quite unfortunate that some people who are intimidating their fellow politicians because of the November 6 governorship election in the state will resort to bloodletting to attain power.

This was made known in a statement released on Wednesday and signed by the group’s media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful.

Powerful urged Southeasterners to be careful, claiming that some Fulani terrorists had been planted in the South-East to eliminate high profile Igbo people.

The statement emphasised that they should stop linking IPOB with killings, noting that IPOB did not come to kill but to save, restore and rebuild.

The statement reads:

“We the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great and indefatigable leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU, strongly condemn the spate of senseless attacks on innocent people in South-East by politically-recruited hoodlums masquerading as unknown gunmen.

“It is quite unfortunate that some unpatriotic and unscrupulous elements who are intimidating their fellow politicians because of the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State will resort to bloodletting for power. More annoying is the fact that after their atrocities, some brainwashed fellows will be pointing accusing fingers at IPOB.

“We condemn the attack on Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State yesterday. Contrary to allegations by our enemies, IPOB has no hand in the said attack. It is now becoming more obvious that those Governor Obiano accused of masterminding the killings in his state are angry with him for exposing them.

“The South-East governors that Obiano said he would not sit at the table with to discuss insecurity in his state should be made to explain all they know about the senseless killings in Anambra State.

“We pity those who are chasing after shadow, pointing accusing fingers at IPOB. Such fellows are ignorant of what politicians are capable of doing because of power.

“Igbo politicians were not like this before but desperation for power and determination by Fulani cabal to replicate what happened in Imo State in Anambra State are the reason for this madness. Their ultimate goal is to demonise IPOB.

“Our people must ‘shine’ their eyes because the Fulani have planted their terrorists in our territory to eliminate high profile Biafrans. Those self-acclaimed Igbo elites, Ohanaeze leaders, traditional rulers and religious leaders must look inward to fish out these FULANI-sponsored agents of death.

“They should stop linking IPOB with these killings because IPOB did not come to kill but to save, restore and rebuild.”