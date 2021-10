Information has it that FG of Nigeria is putting Pressure on MNK, bringing document to Him to sign before he will be release but he said “No”

Even his Lawyer (Name withheld) tried to Convince Him to sign.. He said “No”

In his word ” I rather Die than Sign this Rubbish”

Conduct a Referandum let the People Choose.

If they decide to stay fine. Naija247news Reports