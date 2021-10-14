Thursday, October 14, 2021
More
    Ticker Tape by TradingView
    Top Stories

    BIAFRA: The Moment ‘IPOB’ Supporters Within Alaba International Market Traders Sang Holy Holy Nnamdi Kanu And Attacked Ifeanyi Ubah : VIDEO

    By Naija247news Editorial Team
    0
    2

    Must read

    Naija247news Editorial Teamhttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    Alaba Intl Market

    Mods. This is a different video from Vanguard Newspapers that shows what actually happened. Unlike the one on front page

     

    Previous articleNigeria Army Set To Enroll Secondary School Leavers For Full Service
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com