The Kwara State House of Assembly has urged the state government to put all necessary machinery in place for the implementation of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Law.

This comes as part of the resolution of the House on a matter of general public importance moved by Adetiba-Olanrewaju (Oke-Ero) on the brutal beating of some students of Madrasah Arabic School in the Ganmo area of Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state.

According to the House, it is pertinent for the state government to draw the attention of the concerned government agencies to take punitive measures against anybody or institution that still perpetrates the act in Kwara State.

The House further asked the government to embark on massive media sensitisation of the citizens, with the different languages, to the provisions of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition and other related vices in the society.

The House commended Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq for the prompt response to the incident in the school.

The governor on Tuesday had set up a 10-man investigative committee headed by retired Justice Idris Haroon, to probe the circumstances surrounding the issue.

The principal of the school is on suspension pending the conclusion of the investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, the legislature has also directed its House Committee on Energy to investigate the circumstances surrounding the spate of vandalism in the state.

Solar street lights in the Ilorin metropolis have been vandalised, according to the lawmakers.

Some videos had gone viral on social media which showed some madrasa (a college of Islamic instruction) students in the state being brutally flogged as a form of punishment by some senior students of the school on the order of their cleric.

According to a Twitter user, @EkunStoner, the students were severely beaten because they went to a friend’s birthday party.

He said pictures of the birthday celebration were posted online. However, their teacher saw the post and thought they drank alcohol.

“These Muslim brothers and sister went to celebrate one of their friends on his birthday, so they posted this picture and their Alfa saw it. He thought they drank alcohol, but they only had Yoghurt,” he had said.