By 2022, the total money budgeted to be paid as rent for Aso Rock residential quarters by the Muhammadu Buhari-led government will be N448.34 million.

According to the 2022 Appropriation Bill submitted to a joint session of the National Assembly last week, N76.67 million was earmarked for the payment of “Aso Rock rent” for the year.

In 2016, N27.73 million was budgeted as rent payment for State House.

By 2017, it increased to N77.54 million.

2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 budgets also showed N66.6 million each was earmarked for rent at the Presidential Villa.

Aso Villa or Aso Rock Presidential Villa has been the workplace and official residence of the President of Nigeria since 1991 when the country’s capital moved to Abuja from Lagos.

Also known as State House, the Aso Villa is widely believed to be the most protected presidential state house in Africa.

According to the 2020 budget, about N5, 231,101,743 was earmarked for general rehabilitation and repair of fixed assets in the Villa.

A study of the proposal showed that rehabilitation/repair of office buildings will gulp N5,176,045,297, while the residential building will take N55,056,446 out of the N150,590,609,934 expected to be spent by the Presidency.