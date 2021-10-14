Thursday, October 14, 2021
    EFCC Arrests 22 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Oyo, Recovers Incriminating Items, Others

    By Naija247news Editorial Team
    No fewer than 22 internet fraudsters have been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

    It was gathered that they were apprehended during an operation at their hideout in Ogbomoso based on intelligence on their alleged criminal activities.

    EFCC operatives.

    Five cars, several mobile phones, laptops and other incriminating documents were recovered from them, during the raid, according to the anti-graft agency.

    The Commission said 20 of the 22 suspects have been found culpable and would be charged to court as soon as the investigation was concluded.

    The names of the suspects given by the EFCC include “Akintunde Ibrahim Olajide, Yusuf Taiye Afeez, Jimoh Idris Okikiola, Adeyemo Wariz Adegoke, Ademola Olalekan Saheed, Anif Abayomi Busayo, Oriade Sunday Oluwatobi, Ajadi Opeyemi Damilola”.

    Others include Peter Akanji Blessing, Olaoluwa Felix Oguniran, Agbei Shola Peter, Toheeb Adeagbo Tola, Ajayi Akinyinka Umar, Ibrahim Opeyemi Ishola, Samson Shonubi Oluwafemi, Oki Kayode Oluwadunsi, Durosamo Temitope Dickson,

    Akinremi Ridwan Abiodun, Ahmed Ogunyele and Olawore Ridwan Olalekan.

