Despite being on the run after being declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged N2 billion corruption, a former Director of Navy Accounts, Rear Admiral, Tahir Yusuf (retd.) during the week used military operatives to assault the manager of a bakery in Zaria, Kaduna State.

The anti-graft agency had accused Yusuf of stealing N2 billion belonging to the Nigerian government while serving as Director of Nigerian Navy Accounts.

In 2020, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of a Federal High Court in Abuja ordered the permanent forfeiture of about N500 million found to be fraudulently amassed by the military officer to the Nigerian government.

The total amount forfeited was N392, 695,857.87, including $91,955.38 and the sum of £15,050 held in domiciliary accounts.

Yusuf, previously second-in-command to the Chief of Account and Budget, Naval Headquarters (NHQ), held the cash in seven accounts- both private and corporate in two banks.

The seven accounts were operated under the name of a company, Bitmas Enterprise, in Zenith Bank while two were held in Yusuf’s name in the defunct Skye Bank, now Polaris Bank.

Following the forfeiture, SaharaReporters gathered that Yusuf fled Nigeria to Dubai, UAE where he has stayed for over 3 years.

However, Yusuf sneaked back to the country last week with the help of some corrupt government officials, mainly in the military through Niger Republic, multiple sources told SaharaReporters.

The sources added that the fugitive has been moving round the country with military guards provided by the Navy authorities.

It was gathered that Yusuf also used armed naval officers to assault the manager of Bitmas Bakery Limited in Zaria.

The bakery is said to be owned by the retired admiral’s wife.

“When the EFCC was on to him, he exiled himself to Dubai, UAE where he stayed for 3/4 years. He reached out to the EFCC through his younger brother, Abdulbari Yusuf, who is a banker with Zenith Bank, Maiduguri branch,” one of the sources said.

“He has compromised many EFCC operatives including the Director Operations, Abdulkarim Chuckol. He has made arrangements with them to bury his case.

“Now with the help of many corrupt government officials, mainly in the military, he sneaked back into the country last week through Niger Republic.

“After getting into the country, he assaulted the manager of Bitmas Bakery Limited in Zaria with the aid of his naval driver, military orderly and others who restrained the manager of the bakery as he assaulted her personally. His wife owns the bakery. He later sent armed thugs to invade the bakery. They fired shots and looted everything.

“They were however apprehended by the police and charged to court. The admiral now came back to Zaria, facilitated their release and went back to the bakery and continued to assault them. The bakery has about 140 workers, all have been rendered jobless now.”

Yusuf was sighted at one of his choice properties located at 1B Yobe Close, Maitama, Abuja during the week.