The management of the popular social networking sites, Facebook has said it will begin to clamp down on “severe” sexualising contents often targeted at public figures.

Facebook Global Head of Safety, Antigone Davis, disclosed this in a post on Wednesday.

According to her, the new development is part of a new update to the company’s bullying and harassment policies.

Davis wrote, “The policy changes also include coordinated harassment attacks against users.

“As part of this new policy update, we would remove any profiles, pages, groups, or events dedicated to sexualizing public figures, including celebrities, politicians, and content creators.

“The new policy bans sexualized photoshops and drawings and any degrading content ‘in the process of bodily functions’.

“We would also remove ‘unwanted sexualized commentary’ and repetitive attacks harassing an individual sexually.

“Public figures, either politicians, journalists, celebrities or content creators use Facebook and Instagram to engage directly with their followers.

“We made these changes because attacks like these can weaponize a public figure’s appearance, which is unnecessary and often not related to the work these public figures represent.”

Facebook recently experienced a global outage as it acknowledged that its users around the world had problems accessing its services for hours due to a tweak of its system.

It was reported that hundreds of millions of people were unable to access Facebook and its other sister networking sites; Instagram and WhatsApp for more than six hours.

Al Jazeera had earlier reported that the outage followed a week after a former employee turned whistle-blower accused the company of repeatedly prioritising profit over clamping down on hate speech and misinformation.