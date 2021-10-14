The Managing Editor of Majorwaves Energy Report, Jerome Onoja Okojokwu-Idu, has won Chevron Nigeria Limited and Pan-Atlantic University award, after scoring the highest mark from the class of 2018 participants of the Advanced Writing and Reporting Skills, a certificate course sponsored by Chevron, at the School of Media and Communication of the University.

“We are delighted to notify you that after the grading of submitted publications by AWARES alumni of 2018, you came first in the ranking and have won the first prize from the class of 2018 partcipants of the Advanced Writing and Reporting Skills (AWARES) Centficate Course sponsored by Chevron Nigeria Limited, at the School of Media and Communication, Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos, “ the school stated in a congratulatory letter dated October 4.

Okojokwu-Idu has been the Managing Editor of Majorwaves since 2018. Majorwaves, a pan-African magazine, brings in-depth analysis and reportage on the growth and development of local content in Africa’s energy space, as well as information on sustainability and infrastructure.

Speaking at the prize-giving ceremony, which held on Sunday, October 10, 2021 in Lagos, the Dean, School of Media and Communication, Pan-Atlantic University, Dr Mike Okoro, represented by The Director, Professional Education of the University, Isaac-Ogugua Ezechukwu, said that winners of the award were scored after assessing the submitted articles they had written over the last couple of years.

Okoro listed organization of work, level of content, development of content, grammar and mechanics, the style, the format, focus, and unity, as the criteria the School used in grading the participants.

Congratulating the winners, Chevron’s General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs, Esimaje Brikinn, represented by the Manager, Corporate Communications, Victor Anyaegbudike, said the award was initiated this year to celebrate participants of the AWARES programme who have demonstrated excellence in their career.

Birikin thanked PAU for facilitating the award process and charged the winners to go back to their respective media organisations and continue to add value to their jobs.

“CNL pioneered the AWARES programme in collaboration with PAU in 2014 to foster our relationship with the media, and ensure we partner with the media, facilitate capacity building for the media practitioners,” he said.

He noted that the testament of participants on how the programme has had positive impacts on their skills in journalism aligns with Chevron’s vision.

“We encourage the media as our critical stakeholders to be balanced, to be fair and accurate as we tell our story,” he said.

Earlier this year, Majorwaves was named the Best Local Content Magazine of the Year 2020, an award which was conferred by the Oil and Gas Trainers Association of Nigeria (OGTAN) at its 2021 AGM and Lecture series.

Jerome Onoja Okojokwu-Idu is an Associate Member of Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and holds a Masters degree in Environmental Management from the University of Lagos.