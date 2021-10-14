NGX-ASI Closes 0.19% Higher as FBNH Remain Bullish

The Nigeria Local Bourse remained bullish, sustaining the positive sentiment to three successive trading session.

The growth in the market indices was on the back of price appreciation in some medium and high capitalized stocks such as FBNH, WAPCO, STANBIC, SEPLAT, NB amongst others.

In that regard, the All-Share Index increased by 78.79bps, representing a growth of 0.19 percent to close at 41,129.98.

While the Market Capitalization gained ₦41.06bn, representing a surge of 0.19 percent to close at ₦21.43 trillion.

→ Similarly, the market activities traded positively following the 103.52 percent and 145.65 percent decline in the Total Volume and Value traded, respectively, as 908.06 million units of shares valued at ₦10.97 billion were transacted in 5,151 Deals.

However, FBNH outdid the traded stocks in terms of volume, accounting for 66.38 percent of the total volume of trades, maintaining the position as the most trading stock, followed by GTCO (7.02%), CHAMPION (4.15%), UNIVINSURE (2.41%), and UBA (2.33%) to complete the top five on the volume chart.

Also, FBNH appeared as the most traded stock in value terms, with 64.83 percent of the total value of trades on the exchange.

→ On the profitability list, CHAMPION led the gainers’ chart to emerge as the most profitable stock, with price appreciation of 9.71 percent, trailed by AFRIPRUD (7.81%), FBNH (7.31%), UACN (3.29%), UCAP (3.28%), WAPCO (2.43%), STANBIC (1.83%), SEPLAT (1.83%), NB (1.08%), HONYFLOUR (0.90%) and 11 others.

On the contrary, LEARNAFRCA topped the losers’ chart as its share price dipped by 10.00 percent to close at ₦1.26, as ETI (-8.16%), NEM (-4.46%), LIVESTOCK (-4.22%), ACCESS (-2.04%), DANGSUGAR (-1.12%), UBA (-0.60%) and ZENITHBANK (-0.40%) amongst others also declined in price.

In conclusion, the market breadth closed positively, recording 21 gainers and 14 losers.