Thursday, October 14, 2021
More
    Ticker Tape by TradingView
    Markets & InvestingNigeria Stock Exchange

    NGX-ASI Closes 0.19% Higher as FBNH Remain Bullish

    By Naija247news Editorial Team
    0
    3

    Must read

    Naija247news Editorial Teamhttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    The Nigeria Local Bourse remained bullish, sustaining the positive sentiment to three successive trading session.

    The growth in the market indices was on the back of price appreciation in some medium and high capitalized stocks such as FBNH, WAPCO, STANBIC, SEPLAT, NB amongst others.

    In that regard, the All-Share Index increased by 78.79bps, representing a growth of 0.19 percent to close at 41,129.98.

    While the Market Capitalization gained ₦41.06bn, representing a surge of 0.19 percent to close at ₦21.43 trillion.

    → Similarly, the market activities traded positively following the 103.52 percent and 145.65 percent decline in the Total Volume and Value traded, respectively, as 908.06 million units of shares valued at ₦10.97 billion were transacted in 5,151 Deals.

    However, FBNH outdid the traded stocks in terms of volume, accounting for 66.38 percent of the total volume of trades, maintaining the position as the most trading stock, followed by GTCO (7.02%), CHAMPION (4.15%), UNIVINSURE (2.41%), and UBA (2.33%) to complete the top five on the volume chart.

    Also, FBNH appeared as the most traded stock in value terms, with 64.83 percent of the total value of trades on the exchange.

    → On the profitability list, CHAMPION led the gainers’ chart to emerge as the most profitable stock, with price appreciation of 9.71 percent, trailed by AFRIPRUD (7.81%), FBNH (7.31%), UACN (3.29%), UCAP (3.28%), WAPCO (2.43%), STANBIC (1.83%), SEPLAT (1.83%), NB (1.08%), HONYFLOUR (0.90%) and 11 others.

    On the contrary, LEARNAFRCA topped the losers’ chart as its share price dipped by 10.00 percent to close at ₦1.26, as ETI (-8.16%), NEM (-4.46%), LIVESTOCK (-4.22%), ACCESS (-2.04%), DANGSUGAR (-1.12%), UBA (-0.60%) and ZENITHBANK (-0.40%) amongst others also declined in price.

    In conclusion, the market breadth closed positively, recording 21 gainers and 14 losers.

    Previous articleMajorwaves Managing Editor, Jerome Onoja Okojokwu-Idu, Wins Chevron/PAU Award
    Next articleBIAFRA: IPOB Reveals Alleged Plot By Some People To Kill High-profile Igbo People In Nigeria
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com