Nnewi South Goes Agog As Soludo Intensify Their Apga Lg Campaign

The weather on Oct. 13th was succinctly bright and sunny at Ukpor as all APGA faithfuls and electoral ward members gathered in their large numbers at Central School Ukpor to welcome the incoming Governor of Anambra State, Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo CFR and his deputy, Dr. Onyekachi Ibezim.

The TC Chairman of Nnewi South, Hon Engr Chieloka Okoye observed every due protocol. He applauded everyone who came out to show their support and solidarity despite the security situation in the state. He had special thanks for Gov Obiano’s eulogious work in the ten towns of Nnewi South. He pleaded with the incoming Governor, Prof Soludo not to forget the people of Nnewi South and assured him they will continue to stand with APGA Government.

The APGA Chairman of Nnewi South, Hon Chief Azubuike Osuchukwu made a prophetic statement that Prof Soludo will be the next Governor of Anambra State. He said Nnewi South loves this present APGA Government because of the Airport they successfully delivered. He promised 20/20 for Nnewi South come Nov 6th. It is an established fact that the people of Nnewi South supports APGA fully. It is on record that in 2017, Nnewi South delivered 19/20 wards for APGA. This year 2021, Anambra gubernatorial election promises to deliver 20/20.

The member representing Nnewi South Ward I, Hon Ozobialu (Mmili malu ugo)personally admitted he entered the state legislature under the APGA platform. He reminded the people that the APGA candidate and incoming Governor of Anambra State is Prof Soludo. He said other political parties are not doing campaign only APGA.

Chief Sir Victor Umeh (Ohamadike ndi igbo) was on ground to throw his weight behind the APGA Campaign train. He thanked all Ward Chairmen, Executive, President General, Youth and Women Leader, etc. He said he was worried if people would turn up in Nnewi south because of the security challenges in the state but was amazed when he saw the crowd that appeared today. This shows the people are in agreement with APGA. He said he has been national chairman for 10 years and was close to Dim Ojukwu for 5 years. He said it was Ojukwu’s wish for ndi igbo in Nigeria to be united under APGA. When all the other igbo states in embrace APGA, that’s when the igbo nation shall arise and be great.

Ohamadike said Gov Obiano is Ojukwu’s representative because he’s the current APGA Leader and Chairman BOT. He said whatever is Obiano’s wish is also Ojukwu’s wish. Among all the aspirants, Soludo is the only professor and former Governor of Central Bank. He urged APGA faithfuls to vote for Soludo because he’s the best among the rest.

The Member representing Anambra East and West Federal Constituency, Hon Chinedu Obidigwe (Akaoma Jide Aku) rested on all existing protocols. He sang a song of victory for APGA because the party has done exceedingly well in its 16 years of existence. He took the people down memory lane, reminding them of all the legacy works of APGA and the ill-doings of PDP (kidnap and destruction of properties). He said the name of obiano is already written on the sands of time for giving Anambra people an international Airport.

Akaoma stressed that Prof Soludo is a first class material who have excelled in academics. He said Anambra should be proud of having a quality product like Prof Soludo. He had the faith and belief that Soludo will bring industry to Nnewi South because it’s a big town.

Prof Soludo was excited with everyone that showed up at Ukpor. He called them all DIKE. He said with the crowd at sight, he has all confidence that APGA will emerge victorious in Nnewi South. He paid tribute to legends of Nnewi South (Oliver de Coque, Chisco, etc). He reminded the people that APGA bu party ndi igbo. He said APGA is igbo identity and APGA is doing well in Anambra State. These are enough reasons for APGA to win in Nnewi South.

DikeUdo Isuofia complained about the influx of unknown gunmen in Anambra that come through the borders and assured the people that peace will finally prevail because Anambra is God’s own state. He promised the people that his government will complete all the road projects in Nnewi South. He informed the people that he has already instructed the TC Chairman to compile all the lists of bad roads in Nnewi South. He introduced the peoples manifesto and unveiled all the agenda his government has for Nnewi South.

Gov. Willie Obiano gave the closing remark! He thanked the people of Nnewi South for voting him into power. He pleaded with them to support Soludo / Ibezim so they can outperform him and do greater than he has done. The Governor believes Soludo is the best candidate to take over from him.

A powerful Nnewi South Stakeholder known as (Ego Oyibo) decamped to APGA. The new initiate said he saw light in APGA and wants to be a part of the success story.