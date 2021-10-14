The former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo has been affirmed as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA by the Supreme Court on Thursday in Abuja.

Mr Soludo and his running mate, Onyekachi Ibezim, were dropped by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in July.

The court that upheld Soludo’s candidacy in the November 6, 2021, election in Anambra State, also returned Chief Victor Oye as the National Chairman of the party.

The appeal filed by one Jude Okeke was dismissed on the ground that it was an abuse of court process, in a judgment given by a five-man panel of justices of the court.

The court also ordered Okeke to pay a sum of N1 million to APGA and Victor Oye.

Justice Mary Peter Odili delivered the lead judgment.

The judgment of the Court of Appeal, Kano Division, which had earlier dismissed Okeke’s suit was also upheld.