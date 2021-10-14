Thursday, October 14, 2021
More
    Ticker Tape by TradingView
    NationalRegions

    The Egbema Is A Subgroup Of The Ijaw Tribe

    By Naija247news Editorial Team
    0
    3

    Must read

    Naija247news Editorial Teamhttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    The Egbema is a Subgroup of the Ijaw tribe, having 9 Subclans,
    Namely Ajakurama, Pulobubou, Ofunama, Ogbudugbudu Jamagie, Opuama etc.
    This 9 Subclans of the Egbema kingdom have over 200 villages and Hamlet’s under them.
    These Egbema people were Balkanized into Edo state, and Delta state.

    The Egbema of Rivers and Imo, that travelled to the area they are due to the fishing nature of the Ijaw tribe, during the days of old, and that was balkanized into Rivers and Imo are same people with this Egbema of Edo and Delta.
    They are all Ijaw people, but the Rivers and Imo Egbema have lost their Language due to Igbo acculturation.
    They have Opuama in Egbema of Rivers and Imo
    And Opuama is a Subgroup of the Egbema of Edo and Delta too, meaning big town.

    All Egbema people are Ijaw people.

    Previous articleWhy Edo Is Yet To Pass Anti-open Grazing Law ― Obaseki
    Next articleFayemi: Ekiti State Govt in Talks to Transform Amotekun Into State Police
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com