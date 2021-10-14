The Egbema is a Subgroup of the Ijaw tribe, having 9 Subclans,

Namely Ajakurama, Pulobubou, Ofunama, Ogbudugbudu Jamagie, Opuama etc.

This 9 Subclans of the Egbema kingdom have over 200 villages and Hamlet’s under them.

These Egbema people were Balkanized into Edo state, and Delta state.

The Egbema of Rivers and Imo, that travelled to the area they are due to the fishing nature of the Ijaw tribe, during the days of old, and that was balkanized into Rivers and Imo are same people with this Egbema of Edo and Delta.

They are all Ijaw people, but the Rivers and Imo Egbema have lost their Language due to Igbo acculturation.

They have Opuama in Egbema of Rivers and Imo

And Opuama is a Subgroup of the Egbema of Edo and Delta too, meaning big town.

All Egbema people are Ijaw people.