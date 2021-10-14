The pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere on Wednesday disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has been overwhelmed by armed bandits and Boko Haram insurgents.

The group noted that Boko Haram terrorists set up camps in villages in Kuje, Abuja, and took over about 500 communities in Niger.

This was made known in a statement by the group’s spokesperson, Jare Ajayi.

Ajayi recalled that Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullah Sule once said Boko Haram terrorists had taken over parts of his state.

“He even went further to remind the federal government and security agencies that Nasarawa is very close to Aso Rock, the country’s seat of power,” the group said.

Afenifere noted that aside from Boko Haram setting up camps in Niger and Nasarawa states, bandits have occupied large areas of land in Zamfara, Borno, Kaduna, Benue and Yobe.

“Zamfara, Borno, Kaduna, Benue, Yobe have cache of lands where bandits have established themselves from which they unleash terror on the people and government interests.

“In the South-West, Ibadan to Ijebu-Ode highway, parts of Ondo, Ekiti, Ogun and Osun states posted cases of armed attacks and abductions almost on a daily basis. The same way it is happening in Edo State among others,” the group said.

Afenifere explained that the frequent killings by unknown gunmen, and the effectiveness of the ‘stay-at-home’ order initially declared by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), had established the “feebleness” of Buhari’s administration.

“Mr Buhari was very much aware of the challenges but lacked the political will and determination to confront the challenges headlong.

“The Buhari regime’s failure to act decisively on insecurity has imperilled the social and economic activities in various parts of the country.

“The incessant incidents of insecurity across the country were portrayals of the Buhari regime’s failure in its primary responsibility of protecting Nigerians.

“Urgent steps were required to stop terrorists and bandits from gaining ground, and prevent the country from going into smithereens,” the group added.