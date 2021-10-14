Looking back at the political successes All Progressive Congress has achieved a few years after it was formed, many who never gave them a chance before the 2015 election will be hiding in shame while counting their teeth in regrets.

These Nigerians that swore never to associate with the party are now ghosting around key APC members hoping to be invited to the dinner table of the great party. If you recall, some well-known politicians who were caught on Camera declaring that they will never join APC are today smiling at the camera while posing with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Aso Rock Villa.

This photo shows President Muhammadu Buhari and Mr. Femi Fani Kayode at the Presidential Villa In Abuja, taken on September 16, 2021

Two notable Nigerians that swore never to join APC are former Aviation Minister Femi Fani Kayode and Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle. These two politicians and many others are today praising the leadership of APC and hoping that the 2023 election swing in their favor.

APC Failure In South-East

The All Progressive Congress might have captured the attention of many Nigerians from the South-West, and the majority of Northern States, it has however failed woefully in the South-East region even though they control 2 South-East States namely Imo and Ebonyi State.

Although the APC is in control of 2 out of 5 South-Eastern States, how they attained power in the two states has however remained questionable. The manner in which APC assumed power in Imo State clearly shows that the party is indeed unpopular in the state. It would be near impossible for the APC to retain political power in the state if the election is free and fair.

Should we talk about Ebonyi State?, Ebonyi State is naturally a PDP state. The defection of Dave Umahi to APC after winning governorship elections twice under the Umbrella of the PDP does not in any way suggest that the APC will have an easy ride in the state in the next election.

What this simply means is that the APC needs to work more in the area of sensitizing the people of the South-East. The party needs to channel its resources towards the South East before the 2023 election. They need to prove to the people of the South-East that there is indeed a better opportunity for them in the APC than in the PDP. If this is achieved, then the PDP would become a thing of the past in the South-East. They need to focus on capturing power in Enugu, Anambra, and Abia State to knock PDP off political relevance in the region.